AS Roma is pursuing a move for Filip Kostic as he prepares to leave Juventus at the end of this season.

Kostic has one year left on the three-year deal he signed when he moved to the Allianz Stadium two seasons ago.

Juve was impressed with his performance in his first campaign at the club, but he did not improve in the following season, and his performances seem to have worsened this term.

Kostic has remained one of the senior players in the group, but even before naming a new manager, Juventus is convinced that he is not part of their future plans.

The men in black and white are now open to his departure at the end of this season.

AS Roma is looking to add him to their squad if possible, with Daniele De Rossi eager to work with the winger, according to Calciomercato.

The Serbian might cost them up to €11 million, but Roma wants to lower that fee and pay significantly less.

Kostic did well last season, but we cannot say the same for this campaign, and it would be great to sell him when the term ends.

We have several youngsters who can play his role, and we probably won’t have to sign a replacement.

