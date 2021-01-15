AS Roma joins Juventus and race to land impressive defender

Matteo Lovato is a player that Juventus is watching as he continues to impress for Verona, a year after joining them.

He has been one of the standout defenders in the Italian top flight this season, and his form has caught the attention of Juve.

He stood out when the Bianconeri played Verona earlier in the campaign and has continued to do so in other games.

Milan is another team that wants to sign him, but Calciomercato says that AS Roma has joined both teams in the race for his signature.

The report says that the Giallorossi have a good relationship with Verona which could swing the race in their favour.

He was signed as a replacement for Marash Kumbulla who moved on loan to AS Roma, and it seems the capital city club wants to get his replacement too.

Juventus’ approach to the transfer market has been one of targeting and signing young players, if they have concluded that Lovato is worth signing, they will not want another Italian team to beat them to his signature.

A mid-season move could happen, but that wouldn’t help his playing time because Juventus already has established defenders in their team.

When this season ends, the Bianconeri is expected to be among the teams fighting for him.