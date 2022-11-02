Juventus has been joined by AS Roma in their bid to sign Memphis Depay after they failed to land the Dutchman last summer.

The Bianconeri have targeted him since he played for Lyon in France and it seems they will finally get their man.

They have been encouraged by his lack of action this term which will likely force him to leave Barca.

As Juve waits to sign him as a free agent, they now have competition from another Serie A club.

A report on Calciomercato reveals AS Roma is also interested in a move for the former Premier League flop.

The report reveals Jose Mourinho wants to work with the winger and will ask his club to seal the deal for the Dutchman.

Juve FC Says

Depay will come with a lot of experience and attacking expertise if he moves to the Allianz Stadium now.

However, we must be sure he fits into the system of Max Allegri before we add him to the squad.

This is because he could flop at the club if he arrives unfit for the manager’s system.

Roma will want to beat us to his signature and he might make his selection based on the form of the teams when he wants to make a move.

