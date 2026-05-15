AS Roma is the latest club to show interest in Franck Kessie, a player Juventus also hopes to sign, as his contract with Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League approaches its conclusion.

Kessie has significant experience in Italian football and also spent time at Barcelona before moving to Saudi Arabia, where he continued to collect trophies and maintain his reputation as an effective midfielder.

Juventus view him as an ideal addition to strengthen their midfield options and improve the balance of the squad ahead of next season. The Bianconeri are expected to continue working hard behind the scenes as they attempt to place themselves in a strong position to secure his signature.

Juventus and Roma battle for Kessie

The coming weeks are expected to be important in determining where the midfielder could play next season, but Juventus are no longer alone in the race for the Ivory Coast international.

According to Calciomercato, AS Roma are also keen to add Kessie to their squad as they prepare for the next transfer window and assess potential reinforcements.

Roma’s interest is believed to be strongly influenced by Gian Piero Gasperini, who is reportedly a major admirer of the midfielder and would welcome the opportunity to work with him.

That interest is expected to create strong competition between the two Serie A clubs as both sides attempt to strengthen their squads with an experienced and proven midfielder.

Luciano Spalletti’s influence could prove decisive

Juventus remain confident that it can present an attractive sporting project to Kessie, particularly with Luciano Spalletti leading the team and continuing to attract strong support from players.

The Bianconeri believe the manager could play an important role in convincing the midfielder that he would become a key figure in the squad if he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Kessie’s experience, leadership qualities, and familiarity with Serie A continue to make him a highly valued option as Juventus looks to improve its midfield ahead of another demanding campaign next season.