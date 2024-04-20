AS Roma has emerged as a surprising contender for Federico Chiesa’s signature ahead of the next season, amidst Juventus’s struggles to secure him on a new contract.

There is a prevailing belief that if Max Allegri remains as Juventus manager, Chiesa will depart from the club at the conclusion of this season.

Under the current Bianconeri manager, Chiesa has found it challenging to display his best form and has yet to commit to a new contract.

With his current deal expiring at the end of the next season, Juventus faces an uncomfortable dilemma.

Chiesa must either sign a new contract imminently or depart from the club, with the latter scenario seeming increasingly likely now that AS Roma has expressed interest in acquiring the attacker.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Daniele de Rossi is an admirer of Chiesa, having worked with him during their time together as part of Italy’s coaching staff at Euro 2020.

Chiesa played a pivotal role as the leading attacker in Italy’s triumphant Azzurri team during that competition, and the report suggests that De Rossi is keen to reunite with him.

Roma may explore the possibility of negotiating with Juventus to secure the services of the former Fiorentina star at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a terrific player, but Max Allegri clearly does not know how to use him to the best of his ability.

A new manager could change that, and if we do not replace Allegri, Chiesa could push to move to Roma.