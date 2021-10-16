Kean
AS Roma match gives Moise Kean the chance to show Juventus can trust him

October 16, 2021 - 9:30 am

Moise Kean is yet to show that he belongs at Juventus with his on-field performances and Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are still waiting for the striker that shone at PSG last season.

His loan stint at the French club is one reason Juve returned for his signature despite his struggles in England with Everton.

The attacker is now showing poor form and doesn’t look like he may struggle to justify the decision to bring him back.

The report says in the absence of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, Kean will get another chance to prove himself in the match against Roma.

The Italian international has also struggled for his country recently and he now has to show he can be the protagonist of this Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juve.

Federico Chiesa is a certainty to start the match, but Kean will have to battle with Federico Bernardeschi for a spot in the Juve attack.

Max Allegri could also go with an attacking two with Kean and Chiesa supporting each other while Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli play behind them in midfield.

Regardless of the setup Allegri uses, the report maintains that all eyes would be on Kean to prove he can deliver for Juventus.

