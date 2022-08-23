Juventus’ delay in completing the transfer of Leandro Paredes could cost them a move for the midfielder as new competition has emerged for his signature.

The midfielder has been on their radar for much of this transfer window and the Bianconeri are hoping to sell one of their current options before making the transfer happen.

However, their struggles mean they are delaying making the move happen and it could be too dangerous.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that AS Roma is now interested in a move for him as well.

Jose Mourinho had been targeting a transfer for Denis Zakaria, but the Juve man is not their only option.

The report claims they could move for Paredes who has played for them before.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is one of the sought-after midfielders in Europe now and Juve has to be fast to add him to their squad.

Even if he has given them his word, he could still join a suitor that shows more interest in moving for him.

After pursuing him for this long, it would be embarrassing if Roma beats us to his signature.

To avoid this, we simply must act fast and make funds available to make him one of our men.