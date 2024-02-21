Marco Carnesecchi is the player Juventus believes could be their next long-term number-one after Wojciech Szczesny departs.

Carnesecchi has emerged as one of the finest talents in Italian football and continues to ply his trade at Atalanta, where he was nurtured. He honed his skills during two seasons on loan at Cremonese, gaining experience in both Serie B and Serie A, contributing significantly to his development.

Having returned to Bergamo, he has secured a starting position under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini, showcasing his growth as a goalkeeper.

Juventus has been monitoring Carnesecchi for several months, and the Bianconeri are actively pursuing the opportunity to include him in their squad, aiming to enhance their goalkeeping options.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juventus is not the sole contender for Carnesecchi’s signature, as AS Roma has also expressed interest in acquiring him for their squad. The Giallorossi view him as a goalkeeper with the potential for a long-term stay, especially given that he is just 23 years old.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi has been one of the finest goalies in Italy this term and has been developing well at Atalanta.

He is ready to be our first choice, but Wojciech Szczesny remains in good shape, so we probably should allow him spend more time at Atalanta to develop even further before making a move for him.