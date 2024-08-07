AS Roma was the first serious suitor for Federico Chiesa this summer, looking to complete a move for him immediately after Euro 2024.

However, Chiesa was preparing for his wedding and did not give them much attention, even though it is clear that Daniele De Rossi likes him.

The winger has now been told in clear terms that he is no longer part of the plans at Juventus.

He has to find a new home, and Juve is not eager to sell him to Inter Milan, which has been keen to add him to their squad.

Calciomercato reveals that Roma is now considering returning to sign him in a cut-price deal.

They were prepared to pay €20 million for the Euro 2020 winner before, but the report claims even an offer in the region of €15 million will now be enough to sign the winger.

Juve does not want to keep Chiesa until he becomes a free agent, as was the case with Adrien Rabiot, so there is a good chance they will make it easy for Roma to sign him.

Juve FC Says

We cannot allow Chiesa to leave as a free agent, so selling him this summer is a must.