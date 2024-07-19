AS Roma is set to table a new bid for Matias Soule after the Juventus attacker made joining them a priority.

Soule has interest from several clubs and is expected to leave Juve in this transfer window, with the Bianconeri willing to sell him for the highest fee possible.

Considering the financial possibilities, Juve wants to sell him to the Premier League, where West Ham and Leicester City are interested in his signature.

However, the attacker wants to stay in Serie A and is not looking to move elsewhere, so his preference is Roma.

This complicates Juve’s plans because the Giallorossi are not offering them as much money as Leicester City.

Roma recognises he wants to join them and wants to sort out the transfer as soon as possible.

Football Italia reveals they are prepared to increase their offer from 26 million euros to 28 million euros for Soule, including bonuses.

However, that fee is still less than what Leicester City is willing to pay, with the Foxes prepared to pay as much as 29 million euros for the former Frosinone loanee.

Juve FC Says

Soule seems afraid of trying a spell abroad, and we cannot force him to accept an offer from the Premier League, so he is probably set to join Roma.