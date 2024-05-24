Paulo Dybala left Juventus for AS Roma as a free agent, and the Rome-based club is looking to replace him with another Juve player.

The Argentinian is probably playing in his last season for Daniele de Rossi’s side, and they are expected to sell him if a good offer arrives.

Juventus should ideally not be concerned. However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Roma will find his replacement at the Old Lady’s home.

The report claims Roma is eyeing a move for Matias Soulé, whom they consider to be Dybala’s ideal replacement.

Soulé has had a fantastic season on loan at Frosinone and has been one of the brightest young attackers in Serie A so far.

This makes him one of the most sought-after stars in Serie A, and the Bianconeri will make a good fee if he leaves.

Roma’s interest would be welcomed, but their offer must be substantial to convince the Bianconeri to sell him.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in outstanding form, and it is not so surprising that clubs want to sign him.

Our next manager must decide if the Argentinian fits his plans or if he would be allowed to leave before the club can make a final decision on his future.