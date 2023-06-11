AS Roma will now compete with Juventus for Morata

Alvaro Morata, currently at Atletico Madrid, has been linked with a potential return to Juventus as he assesses his future.

Having had two previous stints at Juventus, Morata remains a player cherished by the club’s fans who would be delighted to see him back in Turin.

However, securing his services won’t be straightforward for Juventus, as they are currently facing financial challenges. Additionally, they face competition from AS Roma for his signature.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus will need to fend off competition from Roma in order to secure Morata’s signing.

While there is a possibility that Morata might extend his contract with Atletico Madrid, they are open to allowing him to leave on loan. Roma is currently leading the race to acquire him either on a permanent or temporary basis.

The report suggests that Roma could include one of their own players as part of the deal to reduce Atletico Madrid’s asking price, making the transfer more feasible for all parties involved.

Juve FC Says

In the transfer market, the team that makes the most effort to sign a player is the favourite team to win the race.

While we put our house in order, Roma seems to be working on the deal already, which gives them an edge over us.

However, Morata might prefer to move to Turin, where he is loved and already understands the demands of the fans.