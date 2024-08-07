Juventus hopes to sell Federico Chiesa in the coming weeks, and the Bianconeri would prefer to offload him to AS Roma rather than Inter Milan.

In recent weeks, both clubs have shown interest in Chiesa, and Juve is keen for him to leave as soon as possible.

Roma initially wanted to sign him before they settled for Matias Soule after Chiesa delayed giving them a reply.

However, now that he is being told to find a new club or spend the entire season on the sidelines, the winger is likely open to the move.

Juventus continues to look for ways to offload him and other redundant players. Roma has devised a plan to secure his signature.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Bianconeri manager Thiago Motta is a fan of Stephan El Shaarawy, and Roma is now willing to include the Azzurri attacker in their bid to lower the cost of signing Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Stephan El Shaarawy is an experienced player, but he is too old to make an impact on our team, so we probably should avoid adding him to our group because he would not be a better replacement for Chiesa.