Ascoli is working on a move for a Juventus youngster

One of the budding youngsters in the Juventus system now is Mattia Compagnon and he is a player the club believes will do well for them in the future.

Juve remains keen on improving their first team with players from the Next Gen side and sees him as someone who will eventually break into the senior side.

However, for now, the club needs him to play often and might send him out on loan in this transfer window.

A report on Calciomercato reports that several clubs want to sign him on loan; one of them is Ascoli.

They have followed him for some time and are confident they will win the race to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

They plan to table an offer to the Bianconeri very soon so they can steal a march on his other suitors to land him.

Juve FC Says

Compagnon is a future star, and the 21-year-old would be eager to gain some experience in the next campaign.

We should let the attacker leave for Ascoli on loan as it will aid his development, but they must agree to play him often before we send him there. Otherwise, he should stay with the Next Gen team.