Juventus dominated the 2010s winning nine straight league titles. However, this decade has proved more difficult and the Bianconeri are determined to reclaim the top spot in Serie A. The most successful club in Italy faces a tough battle against other heavyweights including Milan and Inter to finish first.

What’s more, Juventus will also be competing in a new-look Champions League with more games to navigate which adds to the challenge. The team from Turin will also be aiming to defend their Coppa Italia crown. This article will assess the side’s chances of success this season.

Assessing Serie A

Since last winning the title, the Bianconeri have finished fourth on two occasions, seventh and third and so the club will be eager to improve. There is also pressure from the passionate fanbase who expect to win every game and have grown accustomed to annual glory. A better season is required after Juventus finished 23 points behind champions Inter.

Juventus are second favourites to win the championship behind the Nerazzuri and there are a number of betting opportunities to enjoy throughout the campaign. Before wagering on the outcome of Serie A games and the final standings, it is important to boost your knowledge of the league and teams by taking time to conduct thorough research.

You should also keep a track of team news and the form guide so that you are constantly aware of Juventus’ performances. By gathering as much detail around the club as possible, you can make smart and informed decisions from a place of expertise when it comes to placing wagers.

Bianconeri Squad Strength

As Juventus eye a return to the summit, the club moved to replace manager Massimiliano Allegri with Thiago Motta after the former midfielder guided Bologna to a surprise finish in the top four last season. The club have also been active in the market, with an obvious desire to bolster the midfield. Brazil international Douglas Luiz arrived from Aston Villa, Dutchman Teun Koopmeiners joined from Atalanta and Khephren Thuram, the son of Juve legend Lilian Thuram, left Nice for Turin.

Elsewhere, wingers Nico Gonzalez and Francis Conceicao have both signed on loan from Fiorentina and Porto respectively while Pierre Kalulu has been brought in from Milan to reinforce the defence.

In terms of key players, Dusan Vlahovic leads the line and is one of the top striker in Europe having scored 43 goals in 105 matches, Manuel Locatelli has been tasked with pulling the strings in midfield and Bremer is at the back to defend and help Michele Di Gregorio keep clean sheets.

Champions League Hopes

Juventus have won Europe’s premier competition on two occasions in 1985 and 1996 and more recently reached the final in 2015 and 2017, losing to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. While the Bianconeri are not outright favourites this time around as teams like Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are preferred, the Italian side are still highly fancied and it would be a massive surprise if they found a route to this season’s showpiece in Germany on May 31.

The Champions League will be more intriguing than usual after UEFA changed the format for this campaign’s edition. The traditional group phase consisting of 32 teams and eight groups of four has been replaced by a league system of 36 sides. Whereas Juventus would previously face three teams twice, once at home and once away, to determine the group table, this season Motta’s men will face eight different sides entirely, with four matches in Turin and four on the road.

Juventus will host PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart, Manchester City and Benfica while travelling to RB Leipzig, Lille, Aston Villa and Club Brugge. The points amassed from the eight fixtures will determine the team’s position in the league system. If they finish in the top eight, Juve will progress straight to the Last 16 phase. End the opening round in positions 9th to 24th, the Bianconeri will face a play-off against another side who finished in those places for a chance to join the top eight. However, if Juventus find themselves 25th to 36th after the four home clashes and four away trips, they will be immediately eliminated from European competition.

Coppa Italia Chances

Juventus claimed the Coppa Italia for a record fifteenth time last season as Vlahovic’s winner was enough to see off Atalanta in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Bianconeri will kick off this campaign’s tournament in December, entering at the Last 16 stage.

With the likes of Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna, Milan and Inter also dreaming of silverware, it won’t be an easy ride for Juventus who will also hope to avoid any slip-ups against potential opponents from Serie B and Serie C. Overall, the team will be confident of progressing and the Coppa Italia may be Juve’s best chance of a trophy right now.

Summing Up

Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and will be determined to remind the world of their previous dominance by reclaiming top spot in Serie A and winning the Champions League. The 2024/25 campaign may be a season too early for the Bianconeri to return to title-winning ways though Thiago Motta will be working hard to improve the team swiftly and ensure they are challenging for top honours.