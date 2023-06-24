Despite an underwhelming spell in England, Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria still has suitors across the channel, including Aston Villa.

The Swiss joined the Bianconeri in January 2022. But following a brief spell, the club decided to send him on loan to Chelsea on last summer’s deadline day.

Sadly for the 26-year-old, his stint at Stamford Bridge was largely forgettable. He only made 11 appearances in all competitions, contributing with a single goal. Therefore, the Blues have decided against exercising their option to buy the midfielder.

But according to TuttoJuve, Zakaria still has admirers in the Premier League that could prise him away from Juventus, including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The source claims that the Bianconeri’s asking price could be between 15 and 20 million euros.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has a contract with the Turin-based giants until 2026.

The Old Lady had signed him for a relatively low fee of 10 million euros as his contract with ‘Gladbach was about to expire in June 2022.

Juve FC say

If Juventus manage to make a profit from selling Zakaria, then it would be a decent piece of business.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a disaster if the player were to stay at Continassa beyond the summer. After all, a physically-strong midfielder would be useful for Max Allegri, especially if Adrien Rabiot leaves the club at the end of the month.