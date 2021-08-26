Aston Villa claimed to be eyeing Juventus midfielder in permanent deal

Aston Villa are claimed to have set their sights on a deal to bring Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to the Premier League this summer, while Tottenham lurk in hope of a loan deal.

Fans are unlikely to welcome such talk after enjoying his emergence last season, with the American not only scoring some important goals, but impressing with his array of skills.

One issue with him could be that his best position remains unknown, with his ability to play in a number of roles, but that doesn’t distract from his range of abilities, and he could well get the chance to showcase his talent in the United Kingdom.

Villa have already invested heavily in their playing squad this summer, bringing in the likes of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Danny Ings, Axel Tanzuebe and Ashley Young, while Jack Grealish was their only notable departure.

They are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to bring McKennie into their midfield also, with TuttoSport naming them as keen on his permanent signature this summer.

SportLens cites the Times in claiming such a deal could cost as much as £45 Million, while the report in Italy claimed we valued him at around 30 million euros, which leaves plenty of confusion in the actual valuation.

Could Allegri really see the American as dispensable member of the squad?

Patrick