Aston Villa competition to Juventus in race to sign La Liga defender

Juventus is facing competition from Aston Villa for their long-term defensive target as the Bianconeri work hard to strengthen their squad.

Juve has seen Leonardo Bonucci struggle to make their matchday squad, which has made it important for a new centre-back to join the club.

This led them to Villarreal defender Pau Torres who has been one of the standout players at his present club this season.

The centre-back remains one of the finest players in his position in Europe and Juve will likely make an official effort to land him in the summer.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals Aston Villa is now in the race as well.

Their manager Unai Emery was an important coach in the development of Torres and wants a reunion in England.

He believes Torres could do well for his Villa side that is chasing a European place in England.

Juve FC Says

English clubs are bold with their approach to the transfer market because they have the money to buy most players.

This could be the key difference in the pursuit of Torres’ signature and we might have to raise enough cash to win the race.

However, if he wants to join a bigger club that will often play in the Champions League, he will choose us.