Juventus has been linked with a move for Pau Torres for some time now and the Spanish defender could finally leave Villarreal soon.

Torres has emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe in the last few seasons and the Yellow Submarines have been lucky to keep him.

However, he will leave eventually and that could happen at the end of this season.

As Juve rebuilds their squad, the defender would be a perfect fit for their new team, however, it doesn’t seem they will win the race for his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is now on the radar of Aston Villa who has appointed his ex-boss Unai Emery as their latest manager.

The report claims the Englishmen could make a move for him in January or at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Juve has more pedigree than Villa and it shouldn’t be hard for players to choose us over the EPL side.

However, because we have been shrewd with our purchases, Villa will likely win the race for his signature.

Torres could be swayed by a better wage offer and a chance to continue his development with Emery at another club because the manager knows him very well.