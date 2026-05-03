Aston Villa are reportedly keeping close tabs on Juventus striker Jonathan David, whose future remains up in the air.

The Canadian signed for the Bianconeri last July after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille. However, the 26-year-old’s first campaign in Turin has been challenging.

With Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik spending the bulk of the campaign on the sidelines, and Lois Openda looking out of his depth, David played more than any other Juventus centre-forward this season. And yet, he only contributed with eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Jonathan David facing uncertain Juventus future

The Brooklyn native still has a contract with Juventus valid until 2030, but a summer departure cannot be ruled out just yet.

The Serie A giants are plotting to buy at least one new striker, while Vlahovic’s contract could be renewed, effectively relegating David to a back-up role.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. would be willing to cash in on the Canadian international, especially considering how his sale would generate a pure capital gain.

According to Tuttosport, Fenerbahce have emerged as a serious suitor for David. The Istanbul-based giants are determined to end Galatasaray’s dominance over the Turkish landscape, so they’re laying the ground for an eventful summer campaign.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that Aston Villa could also revive their interest in the former Lille star.

Aston Villa interested in Jonathan David?

As the source explains, Villa was one of the clubs that courted David last summer, alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, and Inter. These suitors all fell short, with Juventus prevailing in the race.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery’s side is said to be keeping tabs on the situation, as they might need to strengthen their attack for next season, especially since they’re expected to return to the Champions League. Their current options for the striker role are Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham.

The Villans also share a good working relationship with Juventus, having conducted the famous swap deal involving Douglas Luiz, Enzo Barrenechea, and Samuel Iling-Junior in the summer of 2024.

The Birmingham-based club also brought back Luiz on loan from Juventus in January, but it remains to be seen if they’ll exercise the option to buy back the Brazilian midfielder for €25 million.