Aston Villa and Juventus seem poised to engage in at least one transfer deal this season.

Juventus has shown interest in Douglas Luiz, and numerous reports suggest they might orchestrate a swap deal involving the Brazilian midfielder and Weston McKennie by the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing Luiz for some time but now need to negotiate with Villa involving another player.

A report on Tuttojuve indicates that Villa is interested in Matias Soule, especially following his successful loan spell at Frosinone.

Soule, eager to break into the Juventus first team under Thiago Motta, is a player of interest to Villa.

However, Juventus is open to cashing in on the Argentine youngster and has set an asking price of 40 million euros, considering his potential departure since last season.

Villa is inquiring about the conditions to make a deal happen, hoping Juventus might reduce the fee if they demonstrate genuine interest in Soule’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Soule did well on loan at Frosinone and should ideally get a chance to play for our team next term.

However, he needs to develop further, and if we get a good offer, we should let him leave.