Juventus is reportedly eyeing a move for Joshua Zirkzee after missing out on him in the summer transfer window. The Dutch forward had an impressive stint at Bologna, where he worked closely with current Juventus manager Thiago Motta. When Motta arrived at Juventus, the club hoped to bring Zirkzee with him, but due to delays, the player ultimately joined Manchester United instead.

However, Zirkzee’s time in the Premier League has not gone as expected. The 22-year-old striker has struggled to adapt to United’s system, and it has become clear that he does not fit into the team’s tactical setup. As a result, there are growing reports that Manchester United may look to offload Zirkzee in the upcoming January transfer window. Juventus, which has been closely monitoring the situation, could take advantage of the opportunity to secure the player’s services.

Juventus believes that Zirkzee could rediscover his form under the guidance of Motta, who knows the striker well from their time together at Bologna. There, Zirkzee was one of the standout performers, and Motta’s tactical system seemed to bring the best out of him. The Bianconeri are confident that a return to a familiar environment could allow Zirkzee to thrive once again. However, Juventus is not the only club interested in the Dutch forward. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Aston Villa, who will face Juventus in the Champions League tonight, is also keeping a close eye on the situation and could challenge Juve for Zirkzee’s signature.

Despite his promising performances in Italy, Zirkzee has struggled to prove himself in the Premier League. Juventus must be cautious in their pursuit of the striker, as there is no guarantee that he will adapt quickly or replicate the form he showed at Bologna. While he has potential, Juventus should not rely solely on Zirkzee to solve their attacking issues, as his success at the club is not yet assured.