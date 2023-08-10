Aston Villa appears poised to secure the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo, thereby potentially outmanoeuvring Juventus in their pursuit of the Italian football star.

While Juventus has expressed interest in Zaniolo since his Serie A days, and the player himself has openly acknowledged his allegiance to the Bianconeri, Aston Villa seems intent on making a remarkable acquisition by targeting the Italian talent.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s current club, Galatasaray, is open to the idea of parting ways with the attacker, having secured his services in January. This development could potentially trigger negotiations, with Juventus expected to engage in discussions to secure an agreement.

However, Juventus is concurrently involved in various other transfer negotiations that could incur significant costs. This multi-faceted approach to the transfer market could be a factor in the evolving situation.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared insights on Twitter, revealing that Monchi, the individual who initially signed Zaniolo for AS Roma, is actively engaged in working towards a deal with Aston Villa.

The dynamic nature of football transfers is underscored by this scenario, as clubs navigate intricate negotiations and competitive landscapes to secure promising players like Nicolo Zaniolo. Villa’s apparent interest in Zaniolo could reshape the landscape of his potential destination, with the transfer saga continuing to evolve.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top player and it is only a matter of time before he leaves Turkiye for a bigger league, which could happen soon.

Villa are an ambitious side that has signed some good players in the last few months. They are targeting victory in the Conference League, so their interest should be considered serious.

We have struggled to make purchases without selling, which makes it obvious that we might miss out on Zaniolo in this transfer window.