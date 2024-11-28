Aston Villa boss Unai Emery disagreed with the decision to overrule the last-second winner against Juventus in Wednesday’s goalless draw.

The Villains hosted the Serie A giants at Villa Park on the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage. While it wasn’t the most entertaining affair, both sides had their chances. For instance, the Bianconeri almost found an opener in the second half when Francisco Conceicao’s header almost entirely crossed the line, but Emiliano Martinez parried it away at the very last instance.

For their part, Aston Villa threatened the Old Lady on numerous occasions, forcing a couple of saves from Michele Di Gregorio and a goal-line clearance from Manuel Locatelli.

The English side did indeed find the back of the net on the last kick of the match through Morgan Rogers, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to a foul on the outrushing Michele Di Gregorio.

The officials decided that Diego Carlos’ contact with the Juventus goalkeeper was enough to warrant the call.

Nevertheless, Emery was left furious by the decision.

The Spanish tactician insists that this challenge would have never been enough to constitute a foul in the Premier League, or even in Europe.

The former Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and Villarreal manager was particularly displeased with VAR’s interference as he felt the referee had already made the correct decision.

“I don’t understand what happened. The referee whistled the goal, then the VAR said it wasn’t a goal,” said Emery in his post-match interview with Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“But if the referee whistles in my opinion it’s a goal. I didn’t like this whole episode. In the Premier League, it’s never a foul, probably not even in Europe. From my point of view and that of the team it’s not a foul,” reiterated the 53-year-old.