Aston Villa moves ahead of Juventus in the race for La Liga star

Aston Villa could potentially beat Juventus to secure the signing of Marco Asensio, as the Premier League club has made an offer to the player. Asensio, who has opted against renewing his contract with Real Madrid, is actively seeking a new club, attracting interest from various teams across Europe.

With his high demand, the Spanish midfielder is expected to be one of the most coveted players during the summer transfer window. Aston Villa aims to gain an advantage over Juventus and other competitors by swiftly acquiring his services.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Aston Villa has already submitted an offer to Asensio, while other interested clubs contemplate their own proposals for the Mallorcan talent.

Consequently, Juventus must diligently strive to surpass their rivals in the pursuit of Asensio and bring him to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Under Unai Emery, Villa can convince a player to join them if they offer enough money and we should be worried about having them as a competitor.

We are battling several legal battles now, which will also affect our finances in the transfer window, so we might miss out on signing him before we put our house in order.

But we are a much bigger club and he would choose to move to Turin if we both offered the same amount.