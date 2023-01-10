Aston Villa preparing to make an approach for Juventus star

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has become popular with a number of clubs including the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea and it is now being reported that Aston Villa is also interested and is now making moves to sign the player.

This latest rumour, according to Gazzetta Dello sport as cited by Inside Futbol makes it more likely that McKennie, whose contract with Juventus expires in June 2025, will be offloaded in the January window.

The midfielder is the first American to play for the Bianconeri, he appeared for the USA at the 2022 World Cup playing in all four of his nation’s matches, however, he did not have the best of tournaments.

So far this season for Juventus the 24-year-old has three goals to his name in all competitions and two assists from 16 appearances, which shows that he is trusted by Max Allegri, but that does not mean he will not be sold if the right offer comes along.

Although Juventus are yet to receive a bid from Aston Villa, the chance of McKennie leaving Turin does seem to be high and Villa, for their part, appears very keen on the American.

We will know soon enough if this transfer takes place and if it does we will wish the young man the best of luck.