Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans still expects his former teammate Douglas Luiz to showcase his great attributes at Juventus.

The Belgian joined the Villains in the summer of 2023, forming a solid midfield partnership with the Brazilian (alongside Boubacar Kamara).

This midfield unit played an instrumental role in the club’s historic qualification to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Luiz had cemented himself as the main star of the show, contributing with 10 goals and as many assists across all compeititons.

The 26-year-old’s exploits sparked a transfer to Juventus worth 50 million euros (with Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior moving in the opposite direction).

Nevertheless, the Brazil international has thus far failed to replicate his mesmerizing form in Turin. He has only made a single appearance as a starter, and has been causing more harm than good in his most recent cameo appearances.

However, Tielemans insists that Luiz will eventually prove his worth to his new employers, especially if he continues to work hard.

“Douglas is a very technical player, he was very important for us,” noted the Aston Villa star in the press conference ahead of Thursday’s Nations League clash between Italy and Belgium (via IlBianconero).

“He decided to leave in the summer. But all I can say is that he is a player of great quality, he works hard and by working his quality will emerge to light.”

Luiz has thus far made eight appearances for Juventus across all competitions, but has yet to make a direct goal contribution.