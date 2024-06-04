Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz would reportedly like to join Juventus as an exchange deal with Weston McKennie is brewing.

As we reportedly yesterday, the two clubs could be working on a swap deal that would see the Brazilian and American stars heading in opposite directions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already met his Aston Villa counterpart Monchi in Turin to discuss the operation last week.

Moreover, the pink newspaper claims Luiz has already told his entourage that he’s all in favor of the move.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade at Villa Park since 2019. Last season, he contributed with 10 goals and as many assists in all competitions.

The Brazil international is currently running on a contract valid until 2026, and the source claims the Villains value him at 40 million euros.

GdS believes Luiz would be ideal for Thiago Motta’s plans, as he could either replace Manuel Locatelli and form a double pivot with Adrien Rabiot, or fill in for the Frenchman if he were to the club.

The report also notes that the Brazilian has affordable wages, as he currently collects around 2.5 million euros per year, and Juventus would be willing to grant him a slight adjustment.

On the other hand, McKennie’s contract will expire in 2025, and the Old Lady values him between 25 and 30M.

The source believes intermediaries are currently working to close the gap between the various parties so they can reach a final agreement.

As for Gianluca Di Marzio, he also confirms that the clubs are working on an exchange deal, but instead mentions a wider gap.

The Italian journalist claims Aston Villa are valuing Luiz at 60 million euros, while the player is seeking a net salary of 6.5M.