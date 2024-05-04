Aston Villa seems to have decided against making Nicolo Zaniolo’s move to their team permanent and will turn to a Juventus youngster instead.

Zaniolo is spending this season on loan at the Premier League club and has had opportunities to impress, but he hasn’t performed well enough.

They will now allow him to return to Galatasaray, and according to a report on Football Italia, the Villans are interested in Matias Soule.

They have been tracking the Juventus youngster, who is spending this season on loan at Frosinone and will look to sign him at the end of the term.

Juventus wants to give Soule a greater role in their team from next season, but they are also open to selling him.

The Bianconeri will be eager to make the right decision, whether that means keeping him or selling him for a good fee.

Soule is valued at at least 30 million euros, a fee that might not deter Villa, as Premier League clubs have significant financial resources.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in fantastic form at Frosinone, and we expect him to prove his worth when he returns. However, selling him for a good fee is also not a bad idea.