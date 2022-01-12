“At 51% Inter” Massimo Paganin predicts Super Cup match

Former Inter Milan defender, Massimo Paganin says the Nerazzurri has a slight advantage over Juventus in the Super Cup match today.

Both clubs go head to head to confirm the superior club in Italy.

Juve has struggled in the last two seasons, but they are playing this match because they won the Italian Cup last year.

One way to bring a positive vibe to the club is to win this Super Cup, but Inter is having a great season.

They are top of the league standings and have also made progress in the Champions League, the same as Juventus.

This should be enough to help them compete against the Bianconeri and even beat the struggling Turin side.

Paganin predicts that could happen, but he doesn’t think there is a lot of difference between the sides.

He predicts via Tuttomercatoweb: “At 51% Inter, because they are the outgoing Italian champions and have the most complete staff. But for Juve the percentage is 49%”.

Juve FC Says

It is a good thing when most fans and analysts make Inter favourites for the game.

This lifts the burden of expectation from Juve and places it on their opponents.

Max Allegri’s team can then work hard to surprise everyone who thinks Inter is the better side.