“At Juve, it was a bit different” De Ligt aims a subtle dig at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt appears to have aimed a subtle dig at Juventus after completing his transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has just been signed by the Bavarians and he leaves Juve as one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe.

He had been with the Bianconeri since 2019, and they wanted to still keep him on with a new deal.

However, both parties failed to reach an agreement and he will now continue his career at the Bundesliga club.

Juve will look to reinvest the money from his sale into newer players, but why did he leave the Bianconeri?

At his unveiling, he may have answered that question without meaning to after suggesting that the style of play on the German side suits him more.

The former Ajax man said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think I will play here as I played at Ajax, at Juve it was a bit different. I think I will defend by playing the ball, however, in a stronger but also faster way.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt could say anything to make the fans of his new club feel better, but we know he enjoyed his time at Juve, and it improved him as a player.

Different clubs have their unique style of play, and we have ours. There is no guarantee that he will not need time to get used to how Bayern plays now that he has joined them.