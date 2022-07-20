“At Juve, it was a bit different” De Ligt aims a subtle dig at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt appears to have aimed a subtle dig at Juventus after completing his transfer to Bayern Munich.
The Dutchman has just been signed by the Bavarians and he leaves Juve as one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe.
He had been with the Bianconeri since 2019, and they wanted to still keep him on with a new deal.
However, both parties failed to reach an agreement and he will now continue his career at the Bundesliga club.
Juve will look to reinvest the money from his sale into newer players, but why did he leave the Bianconeri?
At his unveiling, he may have answered that question without meaning to after suggesting that the style of play on the German side suits him more.
The former Ajax man said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think I will play here as I played at Ajax, at Juve it was a bit different. I think I will defend by playing the ball, however, in a stronger but also faster way.”
Juve FC Says
De Ligt could say anything to make the fans of his new club feel better, but we know he enjoyed his time at Juve, and it improved him as a player.
Different clubs have their unique style of play, and we have ours. There is no guarantee that he will not need time to get used to how Bayern plays now that he has joined them.
2 Comments
I think he’s right to be honest.
When he played at Ajax, he was more like a ball playing defender. That’s why he had so much trouble adjusting to the style of Juve.
I also think it’s best for both parties that he’s being sold.
He never really adjusted to the style of play. You cant blame allegri as many would because he wasnt the only coach to train him. In fact he was trained by all three of Sarri, Pirlo, and last season Allegri. Its the italian way of defending. But if that is the case why phrase it the way he did. Why come to Juve then. He had offers from other teams including Barcelona where they play like ajax too. Mind his former teammate dejong hasnt fared well. In fact, neither has his other former teammate donny at man u. NOW, Im going to put slight dig into deligt and say….you are not a great defender unless you can defend great in all styles of defense. Adios.