At least five teams chasing the signature of Juventus legend

Gigi Buffon is leaving Juventus after a brilliant career at the Allianz Stadium.

Winning the Italian Cup is one of the best ways to bow out and although he is 43, we may not have seen the last of him on a football pitch yet.

The 2006 World Cup winner is arguably the best goalkeeper of his generation and doesn’t appear to be declining.

His decision to leave Juventus is one that the club would not have wanted because he is an important presence in the dressing room.

However, every relationship has an ending and so does the one between Juve and Buffon.

But he intends to play on and several teams want him in their squads ahead of next season.

Calciomercato reports that at least five teams have interest in his signature as he plots his next move.

The report names a high-profile Barcelona as one team who wants to sign him and the Spanish side is battling with Atalanta, Parma, Monza and Olympiacos for his signature.

The Catalans look the biggest and perhaps the most attractive to Buffon, but he wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting position there.

If he moves to a smaller team, he would feel more important and make more of an impact even though he might not win trophies.