At least four clubs are watching Juventus sport justice case because of Vlahovic

Juventus could be out of the Champions League next season even if they earn a right to play in it at the end of this season.

This is because of their pending legal cases, which might get them a points deduction again, even though they succeeded on appeal.

If they miss out on the Champions League, they will likely sell some players to raise funds and one man attracting the attention of top clubs is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is one of the world’s best strikers and a number of clubs believe he will make an impact in their squad if he joins them.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals at least four clubs are following Juventus’ legal battles and are looking to see what the Bianconeri will get as a verdict from sports justice.

It claims Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle all have an interest in the outcome of the cases because if Juve is docked points and misses out on the Champions League, they could sell Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

We cannot keep DV9 if we do not have Champions League football, so we must do our best to win the case in court and ensure the striker stays.

He is one of our best players and we invested considerable sums to sign him because we wanted a long-term striker.