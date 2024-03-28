Samuel Iling-Junior is increasingly emerging as a significant player for Juventus, and the Bianconeri are reaping the financial benefits of having him in their squad.

In today’s inflated transfer market, acquiring a player who can fulfil his role could easily cost Juventus upwards of 30 million euros. This underscores the value of promoting talents from their Next Gen side, which is crucial for the club’s financial sustainability.

However, this doesn’t mean that Juventus won’t consider selling some of these promising young players when necessary. Despite being traditionally known as a buying club, Juventus has found themselves in a challenging financial position in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Iling-Junior could potentially be the next youngster the club decides to sell for financial gain.

Iling-Junior has been operating as a wing-back in Juventus’ current system and has impressed, despite arguably being more suited to a more attacking role.

Several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, West Ham, Brighton, and Everton, have expressed interest in securing his signature. A report on Calciomercato has revealed that these teams have been impressed with his performances at Juventus and are eager to bring him into their squads as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a fine player for us, but we will understand if the club cashes in on his signature at the end of this season.