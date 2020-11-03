At least one team has dropped out of the race to sign unsettled Juventus ace

Paulo Dybala is struggling both on and off the pitch at the moment as he looks for relevance in the current Juventus side.

Over the years, the Argentinean has been a trusted servant of the Bianconeri, but this season has been tough for him.

There have been talks of him being due a new contract but those talks haven’t exactly been fruitful as of yet.

The attacker has also just returned from injury and he is struggling to recapture his best form.

With all this, it is normal for rumours to begin to circulate about him moving to other teams.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Dybala, but one of his suitors that have demonstrated that they have the financial power to sign him is Chelsea.

But Calciomercato is reporting that the Blues have decided against making a move for him.

The report claims that Chelsea spent a lot of money in the recently closed transfer window to sign the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner and they have decided to instead protect their investment in the likes of Ziyech by giving them time to impress instead of signing a new top signing like Dybala.