“At least ten clubs would have gone bankrupt” – Moggi on capital gains

On January 20, the federal court of justice sent shockwaves through the Italian peninsula by handing Juventus a 15-point deduction as a sporting punishment following the reopening of the capital gains trial.

The controversial ruling stated that the Bianconeri registered capital gains in an excessive and systematic manner by inflating the transfer market values of several players.

For his part, former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi argues that all other clubs resort to capital gains in order to stabilize their balance sheets.

In fact, the 85-year-old believes that half of the Serie A clubs would have gone bankrupt if it wasn’t for his particular financial maneuver.

Hence, he feels that it’s a great injustice to punish only once club for a ploy which is also adopted by everyone else.

“Everyone makes capital gains which isn’t an illegal practice on its own, but the only club punished was Juventus. There seems to be something wrong,” said Moggi in an interview with adnkronos via ilBianconero.

“There is no doubt that Juve have committed a mistake, especially since they’re listed on the stock exchange which puts them under great scrutiny. But in Serie A, at least 10 clubs would have gone bankrupt without capital gains.

“However, Juventus would have survived without it, because they have the economic might of EXOR behind them.”

The former Napoli and Juventus director had his own personal saga with the Italian justice system. He remains banned for life from all sporting activities following the Calciopoli scandal which erupted in 2006.