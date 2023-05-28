On Sunday evening, Juventus will appear in front of their supporters at the Allianz Stadium for one last time this season as they host Milan in the penultimate round of the Serie A campaign.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, this will be the final appearance for a host of Bianconeri players who will be plying their trades elsewhere next season.

But while the exact number remains uncertain at this early stage, the source insists that at least three stars won’t be a part of the black-and-white squad next season.

The first is Adrien Rabiot who will leave after four years of service. The Frenchman is hitting his stride and will be looking to sign for a club that allows him to play in the Champions League.

Then we have Angel Di Maria who decided to part ways with the club following fruitless rounds of negotiations. The Argentine had only signed for the Bianconeri as a free agent last summer.

Expectedly, Leandro Paredes will follow his compatriot to the door following a disappointing loan stint. He’ll rejoin Paris Saint-Germain once his temporary Juventus contract expires.

Additionally, the source names other players whose futures lie in the balance, the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic who could be sacrificed for the right offer.

For their part, Wojciech Szczesny, Moise Kean and Daniele Rugani could all leave depending on offers, while Juan Cuadrado might earn a new contract due to Mattia De Sciglio’s long-term injury.