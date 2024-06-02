Dean Huijsen could be one of the players that Juventus will sell this summer after his loan spell at AS Roma in the second half of the latest football season.

The teenager took a significant gamble on himself by rejecting offers from smaller clubs to move on loan to AS Roma, and he proved his worth.

Juve is pleased with his performance in Rome and expects him to compete for a place in their team next season.

However, Juventus is also open to his departure at the right price as he seeks more playing time.

Several clubs monitored his progress in Rome, with two of them identified as potential destinations for him this summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Newcastle United is interested in bringing the Spanish youth international to the Premier League.

At 19, they view him as ready for regular action in their team, and they are keen to add him to their squad.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini is also keen on recruiting him for his Atalanta team, and Juventus might be compelled to include him in a swap deal for one of their targets at La Dea.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has proven to be one of the finest youngsters in European football, and he might leave to have regular game time.