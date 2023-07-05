Nicolussi Caviglia
Transfer News

At least two Italian clubs battling for Juventus youngster

July 5, 2023 - 9:00 am

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia spent the previous season on loan at Salernitana, where they aimed to utilise his skills. There was initially an agreement in place to make the move permanent at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, Salernitana did not exercise their option to make the transfer permanent, and Caviglia has now returned to Turin. While he could provide Juventus with another midfield option for the upcoming season, it is likely that he would struggle for playing time. Therefore, the ideal scenario would be for him to go out on loan for the remainder of the next season.

According to Calciomercato, two Italian clubs are interested in acquiring Caviglia. Salernitana still wishes to retain his services, while Frosinone has also expressed interest in signing him. Both clubs believe that Caviglia can make a positive impact on their respective squads if they secure his transfer in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia will struggle to get game time at the Allianz Stadium if he remains at the club beyond this summer, so the best option might be for him to leave on loan to a team where he would get more game time.

It remains unclear if Frosinone will want to sign him outright and if Salernitana is looking for yet another loan agreement to add him to their squad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Agent offers Juventus target to Chelsea as they struggle to sign him

July 5, 2023
Rodri Sanchez

Juventus is battling Napoli for 40m euros Spanish youngster

July 4, 2023
pepe

Juventus targets FC Porto winger to replace Chiesa

July 4, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.