‘At minimum’ – McKennie sets himself personal return date

Weston McKennie has given himself the remainder of April to ‘at minimum’ get back onto the Juventus training field.

The Old Lady have been without the American since our 1-1 derby draw with Torino where he suffered a double leg break.

While Max Allegri ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign, he has now given himself his own target to make a return however, and claims he wants to at least return to the training field before the beginning of May.

“For me, when I speak in terms of being back in April, in my head I would assume that means being back playing or at least at minimum training fully with the squad,” McKennie said after learning his country’s World Cup draw for 2022. “That’s a goal that I’ve set for myself.”

"The ideal journey for me right now would be to be back by April." Weston McKennie hopes to return to action with Juventus in April. ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/Ww4Hs6sEeF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 1, 2022

The midfielder had featured heavily in the first-team under Allegri this season, and was a sore loss when he succumbed to injury. Fingers crossed he can make a return before the end of the season, especially if we can force our way back into the title race, with McKennie known for popping up with some important goals at key times.

It will be interesting to see how Allegri picks his midfield when he has all of his options back fit, with a potential trio of Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria and the former Schalke man a possibility, although that could be a little too attack-minded.

Patrick