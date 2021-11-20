“At the moment…” Antonio Conte predicts Serie A title race

Antonio Conte says the current Serie A title race is between three clubs.

Naming no club, it seems the current Tottenham boss is backing Napoli, AC Milan or Inter Milan for the title.

They make up the current Serie A top three with Juve languishing at a distant 8th position.

This is shaping up to be one of the best campaigns in Serie A history, with Juve now at risk of missing out on the title in consecutive seasons.

However, Conte doesn’t exactly want to be drawn into the battle in Italy and says he is now focused on winning matches with Tottenham.

Conte tells La Gazzetta Dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “At the moment it looks like a three-way race together with Inter. But now I’m busy thinking about who is fighting at the top in the Premier …”

Juve FC Says

The current Serie A top three are doing a great job in terms of winning matches and that is making it hard for Juve to catch them.

The Bianconeri aren’t helping themselves with their current run of form and will need a perfect second half to this campaign to get near the top.

There is no guarantee that Napoli or AC Milan will finish this season unbeaten, but Juve has to be prepared to take advantage when either of them hit poor form.