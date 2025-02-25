Victor Osimhen has spoken out about his future as Juventus continues to show interest in signing the Nigerian striker. Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment and is currently showcasing his quality on loan at Galatasaray.

He joined the Turkish club on loan from Napoli after the Partenopei failed to reach an agreement with a major European side for his permanent transfer. With the summer transfer window approaching, speculation surrounding his next move is expected to intensify, especially as he has no intention of returning to Napoli.

Osimhen has several top clubs monitoring him, with Juventus among those keen to secure his signature. The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season and see the Nigerian as a potential addition to their attacking options.

As the league campaign nears its conclusion, Osimhen has now addressed questions about his future. When asked where he expects to play next season, he made it clear that he remains uncertain about his next move. Osimhen said Tuttomercatoweb,

“At the moment I don’t know. Until a few months ago, no one would have even thought about Galatasaray, and many even thought I would leave in January. I personally live for the moment. I don’t know what will happen in the summer, but I can say that I am in love with these fans. I love this club, the president, the staff—I love everyone associated with Galatasaray. For me, it is truly a privilege to be here, and I am enjoying this experience.”

Despite Osimhen’s impressive abilities and proven goal-scoring record, clubs interested in him will need to assess whether he fits into their long-term plans. While he would undoubtedly be a top signing, Juventus might consider targeting a younger player instead, one who could develop within the squad and provide a long-term solution in attack.

With his future still uncertain, it remains to be seen whether Juventus or another major European club will make a serious move for Osimhen in the summer. His performances for Galatasaray have only strengthened his reputation, ensuring he will be one of the most talked-about names in the upcoming transfer window.