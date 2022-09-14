“At the team’s service” – Bernardeschi explains his mediocre Juventus stats

In 2017, Juventus once again caused outrage in Florence by securing the services of another major talent from Fiorentina. At the time, Federico Bernardeschi was one of the most promising young players in Italian football.

Sadly, the winger left Turin after five campaigns without ever fulfilling his large potential. Last summer, the 28-year-old joined Toronto FC on a free transfer after seeing out his Juventus contract.

The Euro 2020 winner is enjoying a brilliant start to his North American experience, cementing himself as a key player for his new club alongside his compatriot Lorenzo Insigne.

In his first ten MLS outings, Bernardeschi has already found the back of the net on eight occasions. Interestingly, it’s the same number of goals that he scored for the duration of his five-year stint at Juventus.

Nonetheless, the Italian tries to justify this phenomena by explaining how he used to sacrifice himself for the larger cause while in Turin.

“Honestly, I expected to score more goals at Toronto. I also take penalties now, which obviously helps,” said Bernardeschi in an interview with TuttoJuve.

“I’ve always had goals in my legs, that never changed, but at Juventus., I put myself aside. I was at the team’s service. I thought more about the collective result than the personal one.”

The former Fiorentina man agreed that his performance in the second leg against Atletico Madrid in 2019 was his finest for Juventus. He also revealed that he still follows the Bianconeri and cheer on his ex-teammates.