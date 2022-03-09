“At this moment” Inter director does not deny that they want Dybala

Inter Milan reportedly wants to sign Paulo Dybala as a free agent if he doesn’t extend his Juventus contract.

The Argentinian has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a contract extension for months now.

They have been close to finding an agreement before now, but things seem to have changed with the former Palermo man now attracting attention from the outside.

The Bianconeri and his entourage will meet again to find an agreement, but Inter is watching and hoping Juve cannot keep him.

The Italian champions will be happy to snap up one of the best players in Serie A and their director Beppe Marotta was asked about a transfer for the attacker recently.

While he didn’t confirm their interest, he also didn’t deny it, either.

He said via Football Italia: “At this moment we are in all the remaining competitions, so we are concentrated on these tournaments. We’ll concentrate on the transfer market at the right time.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of our most important players and keeping him at the club is a clear sign we mean business.

However, he might not be worth giving a long-term deal, considering that his recent injury record leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite that, it would be embarrassing to see him join Inter, especially if he then leads them to win more titles.