Atalanta appears to have conceded defeat in their efforts to keep Teun Koopmeiners, bringing him closer to a move to Juventus.

Both clubs have been in negotiations over the Dutch midfielder, and discussions have been ongoing. However, Atalanta’s recent actions suggest that an agreement is imminent.

Koopmeiners recently requested to be excluded from all of Atalanta’s training sessions and matches, citing that he was unfit to contribute. The club has respected his request, with a report from Calciomercato revealing that he has been left out of Atalanta’s squad for their European Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Koopmeiners is now hoping to finalise his move to Juventus before the rest of the Atalanta team returns from the match. The Bianconeri have reportedly improved their offer, and the latest meeting between the two clubs was described as positive.

This indicates that his future will soon be resolved, bringing one of the longest-running transfer sagas to a close.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners wants to join us, and there is almost nothing that will stop a player who is pushing so hard to quit a club.

We expect him to move to Turin soon and complete our midfield, which should improve our chance of success this season.