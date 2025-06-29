Filip Kostic is edging closer to a move away from Juventus, with his next destination now expected to be Atalanta rather than Bologna. Both clubs have been among several suitors vying for his signature, but it appears that Atalanta is now leading the race for the Serbian international.

Kostic spent the previous season on loan at Fenerbahçe, where he featured regularly across various competitions. Despite his consistent involvement and versatility, the Turkish club have opted not to pursue a permanent transfer. His role during the loan spell often saw him deployed as a left-back, a position in which he has increasingly been utilised and is now tipped to continue occupying in the future.

Juventus Prepared to Facilitate Exit

Igor Tudor has included Kostic in the squad for the Club World Cup, but the winger’s long-term future is no longer at Juventus. The Bianconeri have made it clear that he is available for transfer, prompting several clubs to express interest. Among them, Atalanta has now emerged as the front-runners to secure his services.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta are currently advancing in negotiations and are now considered the most likely club to finalise a deal. Juventus are said to be keen to facilitate Kostic’s departure and are willing to make the process as smooth as possible for all parties involved. The club are prioritising a transfer that benefits their financial strategy while also allowing the player a fresh opportunity.

Kostic Nears Departure From Turin

Kostic has not managed to cement a place in Juventus’s long-term plans and, with his role increasingly marginalised, the decision to part ways appears mutual. His time at the Allianz Stadium looks to be drawing to a close, and the possibility of joining a Serie A rival like Atalanta presents a promising new chapter in his career.

Juventus’s willingness to part with the player, combined with Atalanta’s clear interest, suggests a deal could be completed in the near future. With his future away from Turin all but confirmed, a transfer could be finalised swiftly as the window progresses.