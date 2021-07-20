Atalanta agrees to commit to obligation to buy Juventus man

Gianluca Frabotta looks set to complete his loan move to Atalanta after La Dea agreed to an obligation to buy after the loan’s tenure.

The young left-back would struggle for a playing time at Juve this season despite his rise to prominence in the last campaign.

Calciomercato as reported by Football Italia claims that both clubs had been discussing the option of a permanent transfer before now.

However, Atalanta is now prepared to agree to an obligation to sign him so that they can see off serious competition from Genoa.

The 21-year-old was one of the youngest players in the Juve squad last season with Andrea Pirlo trusting him to break through at the club.

He took his chances and even scored a goal in the Italian Cup, but he might struggle to play in the coming campaign.

Juve has now agreed to let him leave so that he can develop his career elsewhere.

The report says Atalanta considers him the perfect backup to Robin Gosens and his arrival will allow them to rest the German for some matches.

Genoa has also remained a serious contender for his signature, but playing for a high-flying Atalanta side might appeal more to him.