At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Atalanta and Juventus settled for a draw following a cagey stalemate.

Max Allegri started with his usual 3-5-2 formation. With Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz both out with injuries, Moise Kean led the line alongside Federico Chiesa.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso maintained their spots on the flanks, with Nicolo Fagioli joining Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park. Federico Gatti returned to the starting formation, supporting Danilo and Gleison Bremer at the back.

Unfortunately for the neutrals, the first half turned out to be a tepid affair. Davide Zappacosta had the best chance of the first 45 minutes but failed to make the Bianconeri defenders pay for their defensive complacency on back-to-back shots.

Fagioli and Kean both tested Juan Musso, but the latter was able to collect the ball rather easily on both occasions.

After the interval, Juventus had their best chance of the match when Chiesa tried to rocket his shot past Musso, but the Argentine was equal to it.

Afterwards, it was all Atalanta as the Bianconeri crawled back to their area of the field. Luis Muriel came off the bench and almost scored from a fabulous freekick, but Wojciech Szczesny delivered a spectacular save, sending the ball towards the woodwork with his fingertip.

The Polish shot-stopper almost turned from hero to zero when he failed to pick up a long-range effort, but luckily, Teun Koopmeiners couldn’t smash it home on the rebound.

The Dutch midfielder also wasted another last-gasp chance when Federico Gatti lost track of Mitchel Bakker late in the match.

But at the final whistle, it felt as if both sides were happy to share the spoils, regardless of what the fans thought of this uninspiring encounter.

Final Score: 0-0

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer (Rugani), Danilo; McKennie (Weah), Fagioli (Miretti), Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso (Kostic); Chiesa, Kean (Yildiz)