In the current transfer window, Juventus has slipped behind Atalanta and Sassuolo in the race to secure the signing of Emil Holm.

The Swedish player has garnered considerable attention from top Italian clubs throughout 2023, largely due to his impressive performances during his time with Spezia in the previous season.

Initially, Juventus viewed Holm as a potential candidate for their right-back position, with intentions to provide an alternate option for Timothy Weah. However, they are no longer considered a frontrunner in the pursuit of his signature.

Expressing a desire to play for a more prominent Italian club, Holm is actively seeking a move. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta and Sassuolo are currently embroiled in a direct competition to secure his addition to their squads.

Juve FC Says

Holm remains a fine player and we need someone like him in our squad in this campaign.

Having him as an alternative to Weah means we have two exciting wingbacks in the group and will not have to worry about poor form or fitness of either of them because there would be a replacement capable of doing well in place of the other.

But we will not get the deal done if we do not accelerate our efforts to sign him for a fee now.