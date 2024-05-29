Juventus may have to give up two of their finest youngsters in their quest to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have long identified the 26-year-old as their primary target to bolster the middle of the park.

But in what was a sensational campaign for the Dutchman, his market value kept rising with every thrilling display, eventually reaching 60 million euros.

Therefore, Juventus can only afford to sign Koopmeiners either by raising funds through sales or offering Atalanta players in exchange.

Dean Huijsen has been proposed as a possible counterpart. The Spain U21 international spent the second half of the season on loan at Roma, managing to impress at times.

However, the teenage centre-back isn’t the only Bianconeri youngster that intrigues Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini

According to Sportitalia via IlBianconero, the Europa League winners also admire Matias Soulé.

The 21-year-old cemented himself as one of the main revelations of the Serie A season while on loan at Frosinone, even though the campaign ended with his team’s heartbreaking relegation.

Therefore, the source believes contacts between the two clubs are ongoing, but the negotiations won’t be easy due to the cost of the operation and stern competition.

Koopmeiners reportedly has suitors in the Premier League, and chief among them is Liverpool.

The Netherlands international has contributed with 15 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this season. His contract with La Dea is valid until 2027.